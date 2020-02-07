BBL basketball fiesta at Khanyisile

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball League is set to play host to a two-day basketball extravaganza at Khanyisile Sports Centre that is set to begin today and end tomorrow.

Normally, league action is set for Saturdays but the association has decided to stretch this weekend’s action.

“We have congested fixtures, hence the double header, and secondly, local soccer is off season, so we offering the Bulawayo sporting lovers a Sunday afternoon, where they can watch good basketball.

“The second half of the season is very interesting and full of competition as all the clubs will be fighting for a top four finish to secure a slot in the national league,” said BBA secretary-general Francis Dube.

The national league is scheduled for April, with top four teams from all provinces contesting each other for a place to represent the country in the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Africa Club Championships.

The Fiba Africa Club Championships are the premier professional basketball contest by league champions on the continent.

Ladies’ action will open proceedings today with Lakers A taking on Mustang Divas. The main game will be the men’s tie pitting defending champions Giants and Oilers. Present log leaders Mavericks are also in action as they take on Clippers before action spills to tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today; Women: Lakers A v Mustang Divas, Angels v Lakers B, Nust B v Baseline, Angels B v Nust Men: Clippers v Mavericks, Highlanders v Nust A, Giants v Oilers

Tomorrow: Women: Mavericks v Highlanders Men: Clippers v Highlanders, Lakers v City Knights, Nust A v Mavericks, Legends v Giants

