Brazilians seek cup revenge in Tshwane derby

MAMELODI Sundowns will go in search of revenge over SuperSport United when the teams meet in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup today.

United famously defeated ‘Downs over two legs in the semifinals of the MTN8 earlier this season, triumphing 3-1 on aggregate, and the Brazilians will thus be looking to return the favour in this Tshwane derby.

In some way, Pitso Mosimane’s team have already paid Matsatsantsa back, defeating them in both league matches so far this season.

In fact, Sundowns’ 2-1 away win over SuperSport last month – courtesy of goals from Themba Zwane and Thapelo Morena — was their last domestic outing.

The Brazilians have been busy in the Caf Champions League since then, notably defeating Wydad Casablanca last weekend to finish top of their group and enter the quarterfinals as one of the seeded teams.

Now it is time for Mosimane and his charges to switch focus to a cup competition they last won in 2015. Fortunately they are in prime form, with midfielder Andile Jali particularly impressive in his dominance of the ‘engine room’ in recent weeks.

“AJ (Andile Jali) is okay, he is doing well. We are happy for him. He is in the starting line-up. He will remain there as long as he is doing well,” noted Mosimane. “He is a brilliant player. We are happy that he has rediscovered himself.”

SuperSport, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency and come into this clash on the back of two losses from their last three league outings. Their most recent setback was a 1-0 loss away to Golden Arrows last weekend, but coach Kaitano Tembo will hope his team enjoy the change of pace the Nedbank Cup brings.

In addition, Matsatsantsa have been one of the top teams in the Nedbank Cup in recent years, with three trophies (2012, 2016 and 2017) and one runners-up finish (2013) in the space of eight seasons.

“We’ve got to put [the loss to Arrows] behind us and concentrate on the next one,” explained Tembo, who will enjoy another battle of tactical wits against Mosimane.

“That’s very important for us. We can’t dwell too much on the last result, it’s gone. We look to the next game.”

In head-to-head terms, Sundowns and SuperSport have met in 15 cup matches dating back as far as 1993: the Brazilians have claimed eight wins compared to six for Matsatsantsa.

Across all competitions, Sundowns’ dominance is more marked: 39 wins compared to 21 for United in 73 matches since 1990.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Andile Jali – The energetic midfielder has return to his best in recent weeks and been a key part of Sundowns’ fine showings on the continental stage. SuperSport have some fine midfielders themselves, but ‘AJ’ will fancy his chances of running the show tonight.

Gaston Sirino – Pitso Mosimane has called on Bafana Bafana to look into naturalising Uruguay forward Gaston Sirino, who has impressed in his ability to both create and finish off goal-scoring chances. He’ll look to underline his class with a strong showing against United.

SuperSport United

Bradley Grobler — The striker was one of the heroes of SuperSport’s run to the MTN8 title earlier this season and another cup competition could bring the best out of the 32-year-old. He’ll look to spearhead a triumph in this Tshwane derby as United look to keep up their record as one of the Nedbank Cup’s top teams.

Ronwen Williams – The goalkeeper is a key man in SuperSport’s line-up and will look forward to the challenge offered by a potent Sundowns attack. In addition, the prospect of a penalty shootout always provides this gloves-man the chance to directly influence Matsatsantsa’s fate. — Sapa