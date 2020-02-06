I managed chess game without pieces: Mou

Cape Town – Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho lamented his side’s injury problems after beating Southampton 3-2 in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday.

Spurs overcame a lengthy absentee list to book a fifth-round tie at home to Norwich thanks to late goals from Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min.

Mourinho lost five players to injury, had a half-fit Dele Alli, was unable to pick Steven Bergwijn and thought his side were going out after Southampton goals by Shane Long and Danny Ings had overturned an early Jack Stephens own-goal. “I had to manage this chess game without pieces,” he said. “You know – no bishops, no kings, no queens. Very, very hard with so many injuries and problems. No Bergwijn. I cannot speak about the progress I want to make because I don’t have the players I want.

“And the team needs players to progress, collect-ively, tactically and dynamically. We need to have the players, but we don’t have the players. “We lose so many: Sissoko, Harry, and today Lamela, Lo Celso and Bergwijn. It is so difficult. – Sport24.