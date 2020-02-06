Mapeza wanted to see more from Chippa

Cape Town – Chippa United head coach Norman Mapeza saw much room for improvement despite his charges thrashing defending Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Chilli Boys booked their place in the last 16 of the tournament thanks to an opening goal from Ruzaigh Gamildien and a late brace from Augustine Kwem which secured the comfortable victory.

Mapeza was glad to progress to the next round but also felt frustrated at times as his team struggled to put together the passages of play he was hoping to see.

“It is decision-making and the passing. We were supposed to play one-touch and did not, so it is frustration. [PSL] footballers should watch games on TV and learn from those guys in Europe, because it will make our jobs easier,” Mapeza said, as quoted by Times Live.

"I was not happy with the decision-making, we were just giving the ball away. It was not on. We won the game, that is the main thing. But as a coach you are never satisfied. We scored three goals. In the first half we could have got one or two more, but there are positives. We were able to capitalise on the mistakes and I am happy for the boys. It is always good motivation when you win a game, so that momentum and belief will be taken into our next match."