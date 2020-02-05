City coach wants seasoned hitman

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premiership returnees Bulawayo City are in the hunt for an experienced striker ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

Amakhosi, boosted by support from a number of councillors who quashed a motion by Councillor Silas Chigora for the team to be disbanded, are in their third week of pre-season training under coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube.

“The coach has made it clear that while he was satisfied so far with the arsenal turning up in other departments, he still would love to have a seasoned hitman as part of the squad. Names have been brought forward and I am sure that by the time we wrap up our trial period and finalise our squad, that area will be covered. It’s all in order,” said City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo.

She also revealed that the team has not released any players amid reports that some of the boys that did duty for the municipal outfit were trying their luck elsewhere.

“Look, we are also reading in the media that some of our players are training somewhere, but as a club we haven’t officially released anyone because no one has come forward to request a clearance letter, neither have we received any offers from interested clubs, so it’s only fair to say that the club hasn’t released anyone,” Moyo said.

City have been quietly going about their business, as they hope to avoid just adding numbers in the 18-team league.

Living true to the adage that age is nothing but a number, veteran defender James Phiri (39) is among players hoping to impress the coaches to register them and so too is 2010 Soccer Star of the Year and former FC Platinum forward Charles Sibanda.

Ex-Quelaton, Bulawayo Chiefs and How Mine attacking midfielder Eddie Nkulungo, 18-year-old former Bantu Rovers player Mpumelelo Bhebhe, who was with City’s development side last season, Edward Halungu, formerly with Tsholotsho, and goalkeeper Liberty Chirava, who was at Bulawayo Chiefs last season, are also training with City.

“Our preparations are going on well and we remain hopeful of meeting the PSL registration period.

“So far no one has been taken on board, but by next week, the club should be starting the process of contract talks,” said Moyo.

Besides the tried and tested veterans, City are expected to register a number of their junior players, whom they will fuse with the veterans.