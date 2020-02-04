35 swimmers to represent Zim

Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THIRTY-FIVE swimmers will represent Zimbabwe in this year’s Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships in Gaborone, Botswana, from February 20-23.

The Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships will feature teams from around the continent comprising boys and girls aged 11 years and above in different categories.

Zimbabwe will join Angola, Comoros, Lesotho, Eswatini, Madagascar, South Africa, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Zambia and hosts Botswana in the event.

The competition is one of the largest annual swimming events and has grown in popularity. Last year it was the largest Cana swimming tournament with 550 swimmers.

Zimbabwe bagged 36 medals and secured fourth place on the medals’ tally, with South Africa dominating with 102 medals, followed by Namibia with 90 medals and Mauritius (40).

Zimbabwe squad

Under-12

Girls: Tori Dawe, Peyton Wishart, Mikayla Makwabarara and Loyiso Mahobele.

Boys: Limbikani Kalipengule, Khaya Vimba, Sean Reilly, Kyle Heyns and Patrick Duff.

Under-14

Girls: Timea Schultz, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Vhenekai Dhemba, Kiara Goodinson and Saira Ramajan.

Boys: Bjorn Mhlanga, Tichatonga Makaya, Tawanda Chisungo and Onesimus Ngwenya.

Under-16

Girls: Paige van der Westhuizen, Riana Rollo and Nyasha Chinyani.

Boys: Cory Werrett, Callum Morgan, Jasper Mpofu, Jake Oostindien and Nathan Ngwenya.

Under-18

Girls: Nomvula Mjimba, Siobhan Jones, Gemma Schonken and Courtney Brown.

Boys: Quintin Tayali, Joash McKonie, Brett Jones, Tait Mills and Denilson Cyprianos