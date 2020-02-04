Bale’s agent rules out Tottenham return

Cape Town – Gareth Bale is highly unlikely to seek a return to Tottenham as he wants to see out his contract with Real Madrid, so says the player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett.

The Wales international left Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record £85 million.

But there has not been a transfer window gone by in recent years without him being linked with a return to north London.

Barnett, who has often defended Bale in public after recent difficulties in the Spanish capital, says a move back to Spurs is not likely.

Asked whether it will ever happen, he said: “I don’t think so, no. He’s in a very fortunate position.

“When his contract is up hopefully he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do.

“Gareth is very happy over there.

“And let’s be realistic, for most clubs he is out of their league, financially.

“It is all well and good to say, ‘Go and give up that money and go and play somewhere else’, but it is not all about money. It is about his lifestyle and his children, who have grown up in Madrid.”

There was again strong speculation last month, with reports suggesting the two clubs were in dialogue, and that Daniel Levy visited Madrid for talks. – Sport24.