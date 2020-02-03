F1 looking to delay 2020 China GP by swapping with Russia

F1 appears poised to delay April’s Chinese GP.

The sport’s governing FIA has announced that the Formula E race in the Coronavirus-struck country, scheduled for 21 March, has been cancelled.

“Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance,” a statement read.

The FIA and the Formula 1 organisation had already announced that they are “monitoring” the worsening situation surrounding the epidemic, which has already claimed at least 360 lives. “The organisers in Shanghai are trying to exchange their race date with Russia, which is due to take place on September 27,” reported Speed Week correspondent Agnes Carlier.

She said the Russian automobile federation is yet to receive the request formally.

The FIA said: “The FIA evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motorsport community and the wider public.” – wheels24.