Chesa leads Zim U19s to win over Scotland

Mehluli Sibanda in Kimberly, South Africa

LEG spinner, Priviledge Chesa produced a brilliant bowling spell, which saw him hauling five wickets to lead Zimbabwe to a thumping 172-run victory over Scotland in an ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 11th place play-off at the Diamond Oval yesterday.

The win ensured Zimbabwe finished the tournament in 11th position out of 16 teams, the same spot they secured in the last ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand two years ago.

Zimbabwe won three of the six matches they played in South Africa; two of the wins coming against Scotland and Canada.

Man-of-the-Match Chesa, who was appearing for the first time in this tournament, finished with 5/49 off 10 overs.

He picked up a wicket in his first over and got his fifth wicket with the last delivery he bowled. Scotland were bowled out for 182 runs in 33.4 overs in response to Zimbabwe’s mammoth 354/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Chesa, who got to keep the ball, was delighted to have taken five for in a World Cup, with the youngster stating that he had a feeling he was going to get five wickets before he went on to bowl.

“It feels great to take a fifer at such a tournament, playing my first game. I’m pretty much happy, I believed in my ability. Before I went in to bowl, I actually told the physio that today is my day, I am going to do something big today,” Chesa said.

Opening batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani top scored for Zimbabwe with 90 off 92. He put on a century stand for the second-wicket partnership with Milton Shumba (69), while Emmanuel Bawa also showed his batting prowess by contributing 56 to carry Zimbabwe to a huge total.

Coach Prosper Utseya was pleased that his team managed to finish 11th, meaning they get automatic qualification for the next tournament in the West Indies in 2022.

“I am happy with the victory; it was a convincing one. We needed to finish well to make sure we finished number 11 so that come the next World Cup we don’t have to go through qualification. So, on that note I am happy,” Utseya said.

Zimbabwe did not get off to a good start after winning the toss on a good batting track. Their star batsmen Wesley Madhevere was removed for 15 by Kess Sajjad, who had him caught at point by Daniel Cairns.

Marumani and Shumba shared a 138-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from the Scots. The left-handed pair took advantage of some sloppy fielding by the fielders to pile on the runs, with the two offering chances the Scots failed to take.

Scotland lost a wicket in the first over of their chase, with Uzzair Shah falling to Sakhumuzi Ndlela.

Although they kept up with the scoring rate early into their chase, they failed to build meaningful partnerships.

Cairns top scored for the Scots with 58 runs, but there wasn’t much contribution with the bat from the rest of his teammates. — @Mdawini_29