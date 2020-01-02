Under-17 coach happy with World Cup preps

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Under-17 girls’ national football coach Garthly Chipuka is satisfied with the fitness progress made by his players in preparations for a World Cup qualifier against Botswana.

The girls are in their second week in camp at Eveline High School preparing for the first-leg to be held in Botswana between January 10 and 12, with the return leg scheduled for the weekend of January 24 to 26 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Chipuka had raised concerns over the fitness level of most players, who had largely been inactive.

Training had also been affected as some of the girls spent a lot of time at the passport office trying to sort emergency travelling documents.

“We’re slowly getting there and I must say the progress made by the girls has been great as they’ve shown good technical abilities. Basically, we wanted to see where they are tactically because these players will be under different coaches and mostly teachers during the year. We’ve seen how they are and have started working on the system that we want to play that suits the players’ capabilities as well as combinations. We’re moving to work on tactics,” said Chipuka.

“I can safely say if we’re to be asked for the final 18 today, we have it. We can now fully focus knowing that we don’t have to worry about passports as the girls were assisted today (yesterday).”

The Under-17s haven’t been active for some time now and a return to competitive action is something positive for women’s football.

Zimbabwe blew a golden opportunity to prepare their developmental teams when they withdrew from the Cosafa Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments, with Zifa citing lack of funds.

Meanwhile, the Under-20 girls’ camp that was supposed to start yesterday at the Zifa Village to prepare for a World Cup qualifier against Malawi has been postponed to next week.

The Under-20 team will be travelling to Malawi for the first-leg to be played between January 17 and 19, with the return leg pencilled for January 31 to February 2 at Barbourfields.

Under-17 provisional squad

Plaxedes Mutanda, Martia Nyanhete, Mavis Vhera, Lorraine Mpasi, Margret Kanjekete, Nosipho Dube, Praynence Zvawanda, Thando Sibanda, Natalie Mbavha, Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Melody Chikore, Aliyah Utumbe, Deon Gonya, Tadiwanahse Taderera, Pamela Nkomo, Patience Nkomo, Lebhukani Dongo, Sancia Zvikomborero, Tariro Chirume, Thandiwe Msipa, Sisa Ndebele, Nozipho Khumalo, Nokukhanya Ndlovu, Tinotenda Dhaurai, Priscilla Marikosi, Catherine Gwangware, Morelife Nyagumpo, Alice Moyo. — @ZililoR.