EPL ‘could be stripped of VAR licence’

THE English Premier League will reportedly be told to adopt the IFAB VAR protocols or risk their licence being revoked.

The new technology continued to cause controversy on New Year’s Day when Aston Villa had a goal ruled out for offside when Wesley’s heel was adjudged to be offside.

The decision followed several last week which caused fury among Premier League bosses and fans.

And now, according to former Sky Sports commentator Richard Keys, Fifa are ready to intervene. He tweeted: “Hearing that Fifa are going to give PL an ultimatum to adopt IFAB VAR protocol. At worst they can take the licence away and stop them using it.

The International Football Association Board’s general secretary Lukas Brud said last week that officials on the pitch and monitoring cameras should not become “too forensic” over offsides or any other decisions.

He said the IFAB will reissue guidance on best practice regarding VAR to competitions which use it, probably after its annual general meeting at the end of February, which will cover all areas that VARs look at and include information on offsides.

However, this would be one of IFAB’s standard circulars and not in response to the controversy and debate over the matter in England this weekend.

“Clear and obvious still remains; it’s an important principle. There should not be a lot of time spent to find something marginal,” Brud told the PA news agency.

“If you spend multiple minutes trying to identify whether it is offside or not, then it’s not clear and obvious and the original decision should stand,” he said. “If something is not clear on the first sight, then it’s not obvious and it shouldn’t be considered. Looking at one camera angle is one thing, but looking at 15, trying to find something that was potentially not even there, this was not the idea of the VAR principle. It should be clear and obvious.

“What we really need to stress is that clear and obvious applies to every single situation that is being reviewed by the VAR or the referee,” he added.

“In theory one millimetre offside is offside, but if a decision is taken that a player is not offside and the VAR is trying to identify through looking at five, six, seven, 10, 12 cameras whether or not it was offside, then the original decision should stand.

“This is the problem; people are trying to be too forensic. We are not looking to make a better decision; we are trying to get rid of the clear and obvious mistakes. If video evidence shows that a player was in an offside position, he was offside full stop. If it’s not obvious, then the decision cannot be changed, you stay with the original decision.

“We will be communicating to all competitions that are using VAR some updates in the coming weeks, because we are observing some developments that are not particularly the way they should be. With VAR, we see some things that are going in a direction that we may need to readjust.”

Asked about timescales for sending out this advice, Brud said: “I don’t know. Maybe only after the AGM. We do that on a regular basis, we call them circulars and this will just be another one. This will not be a case of ‘oh, we have to intervene’, just something we do on a regular basis.” — Mirror Football