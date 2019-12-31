South African-based Bosso legend launches fundraising initiative

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Warriors and Highlanders’ legend Alexander Maseko has started an ambitious fundraising initiative that seeks to raise a minimum of R300 000 for Bosso.

Highlanders who have a sponsorship agreement with mobile telecommunications company NetOne, are battling to clear a legacy debt which is almost $1 million.

Maseko, a respected figure in his own right, took to social media to announce his intention to help his childhood club which is facing financial challenges that have seen them not committing to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

“This group has approximately 16 000 members who support Bosso. If all can donate R20 monthly to help our club, we will be raising R320 000 monthly which can be of great help to the club we love. Please think about it. Let’s hear your views and the way forward,” posted Maseko on the Highlanders FC-Bosso South Africa Supporters wall.

The idea was immediately embraced by all members, who tasked Maseko with opening a bank account for accountability purposes and to also liaise with the Highlanders leadership.

However, some questioned whether money raised will find its way to Highlanders’ coffers and why they should be bailing the club out when it has elected officials.

“Surely if anyone feels uncomfortable please feel free not to commit yourself. I cannot put my life towards something that doesn’t pay my bills unless I really care about it.

“It saddens me to see a team like Highlanders which I played for going down while we stand aside and look,” Maseko responded to the doubting Thomases.

With support from the majority of members in the group, Maseko immediately opened an account with FNB where members can deposit their contributions.