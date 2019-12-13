Benjani, Nengomasha for Barker honorary match

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS’ legends Benjani Mwaruwari and Tinashe Nengomasha have been invited to feature in the honorary match for South African iconic football coach Clive Barker.

The match will be played on Friday in Durban.

Barker is South Africa’s most successful coach after guiding Bafana Bafana to glory at the 1996 Afcon finals.

He also took the team to the Fifa World Cup in 1998.

Barker will be honoured through some friendly games with the Class of 1996 taking on an African XI team that will feature legends from Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Zambia, among other countries.

According to the organisers, both local and international South African players will join in the celebrations.

Although, no official statement could be obtained from Just Sports, who are co-ordinating the event, our Harare Bureau understands former Warriors skipper Mwaruwari and ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nengomasha are some of the former Warriors who will take part in the game.

Warriors cheerleader, Alvin “Aluvha” Zhakata, has also been invited to grace the event.

Zhakata’s profile in the football corridors rose after he travelled from Cape Town to Cairo by road to watch this year’s Afcon finals in Egypt in June.

His fiery passion for football charmed the football world and he got VIP treatment from Caf when he finally arrived in Cairo.

Yesterday, he told our Harare Bureau he was humbled by the gesture.

“I am so honoured. Clive Barker is a legend, the only coach to win a major trophy with Bafana Bafana, he is an icon and from childhood I used to have a collection of his posters.

“I never knew one day I was going to be invited to his honorary event. I am humbled by the recognition and l am looking forward to a great time in Durban,” Zhakata said.