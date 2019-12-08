FC Platinum sign Soccer Star of the Year finalist

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

REIGNING PSL champions FC Platinum have reportedly signed a very big name on the domestic league as they seek to boost their squad ahead of the 2020 season and the return legs of the Total Caf Champions League.

Well placed sources at the Zvishavane side that is also on course to landing the 2019 league title, said the club was close to concluding deals with three other players, also from their local Premiership rivals.

“It’s going to be a huge shocker if not a shocker already because the player (name supplied) while still playing for his club is officially an FC Platinum player now. The two parties have agreed everything and the contract is already signed, sealed and locked somewhere in Mimosa offices,” said the source who is also among the 2019 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists.

The player has been a vital cog for his team and will fit well in FC Platinum coach, Lizwe Sweswe’s offensive style of play.

“Negotiations are also at an advanced stage with three other players (names supplied) as the club is keen to wrap up the deals before January and the return legs of the Champions League. Am sure an official announcement will be made early January. Look, while we have not had the best of starts in the Champions League, hope is still there within the hierarchy that a knockout qualification is still within reach especially if we beef up our camp with these four players,” said the source.

FC Platinum find themselves bottom of Group B after losing their first two matches to Al Hilal of Sudan (1-2) and Saturday’s 0-3 home loss to a not-so-impressive Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia. The defeat to the Tunisians was almost similar to how Pure Platinum Play fell in Khartoum with all the goals coming from the same left flank as well as being poorly dealt with by their defence.

Like in Khartoum, FC Platinum missed a couple of chances especially in the second half in which they were already down two-nil inside 51 seconds of the restart.

FC Platinum secretary general Benson Wirimai recently told Television Sports Media (TSM) in Sudan that the club will be definitely invading the market after they were left badly depleted following the departure of a number of influential players like the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis who joined Chippa United in the Absa Premiership in South Africa as well as Edwin Madhananga and Ali Sadiki.