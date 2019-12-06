And the winner is . . . in the Castle Lager Soccer Star Awards

CAPS United midfielder Joel Ngodzo was last night named Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year for his exploits in Darlington Dodo side’s title challenge. Ralph Kawondera of Triangle FC was the first runner up and Highlanders talisman Prince Dube was named second runner up.

Highlander’s Ariel Sibanda was named Goalkeeper of the Year. This year’s Most Promising Player was Andrew Mbeba of Highlanders.

Brighton Chimene was named Referee of the Year with Faith Mloyi coming in second and Salani Ncube third.