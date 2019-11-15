Mandava comes to a standstill

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MAKE no mistake about it, Zvishavane in general and Mandava Stadium in particular come to a virtual standstill when defending champions and title-chasing FC Platinum collide with a resurgent Highlanders this afternoon.

Pure Platinum Play are chasing a third title on the trot as well as revenge for their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Amahlolanyama in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal while Bosso are not only smelling a top four finish but are also driven by their new found desire of never bowing down to defeat.

If such scenarios don’t present fans with a mouth watering tie, then certainly nothing will.

Lizwe Sweswe’s boys are third on the table with 52 points, two points behind leaders Caps United who take on Yadah in Harare tomorrow while Highlanders are eighth with 41 points, just four points off the fourth positioned team on the table.

Inconsistency has been FC Platinum’s biggest undoing despite exhibiting some eye catching brand of football which, had they turned that into victories, could have seen them having stayed clear at the top but again, this has been the same disease affecting Caps United and second placed Chicken Inn.

Bosso’s unbeaten run in the league stands at 10 games and their Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is yet to taste defeat since taking charge in September.

De Jongh said it was not easy for his players as they had to make do with light training before taking on FC Platinum.

“The most important thing now is to use every player so that there are no injuries.

“The mentality is good, but the most important thing is the injuries, try and reduce them. The shape is good and the mentality is great also, so we are ready for the game,” said De Jongh.

“On Sunday we rest and on Monday and Tuesday we do light training because we will be preparing for the next game and it is not easy.”

Key players for Highlanders will be holding midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, central defender Peter Muduhwa, striker Tinashe Makanda as well as Adrian Silla and skipper Ariel Sibanda.

For the hosts, the evergreen utility player Kelvin Madzongwe, pint sized defender Gift Bello, dribbler Gift Mbweti and slippery Never Tigere will be Sweswe’s trump cards.