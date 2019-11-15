JUST IN: Bosso coach rallies behind Warriors

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Pieter de Jongh has wished the Zimbabwe senior national team a successful battle against Botswana in their Afcon 2021 Group H encounter set for the National Sports Stadium this evening.

De Jongh, who has had a fairytale dance with the Bulawayo giants where he is yet to register a loss in the 10 official matches that he has presided in, took to his official Twitter account to wish the Warriors the best of luck as they begin their journey tonight.

“Big Success for Zimbabwe national football team for tonight against Botswana,” wrote the Dutchman.

Zimbabwe, under interim coach Joey Antipas, are hoping for a flying start against the Zebras of Botswana in a group that also has 2012 winners Zambia and holderd Algeria.

The African champions got their campaign underway with an emphatic 5,0 home win over Zambia on Thursday evening.