Arsenal 100% behind Emery

Arsenal bosses are determined to stand by manager Unai Emery despite the Gunners’ disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Saturday confirmed the Gunners’ worst start to a campaign since 1982-83, and pressure is mounting on Emery after a winless run of five matches in all competitions.

Arsenal supporters appear to have turned on the Spaniard and the general consensus is that he should be dismissed.

However, owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh, head of football Raul Sanllehi, managing director Vinai Venkatesham and technical director Edu have no intention of replacing Emery and believe he is making steady progress.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal’s board of directors remain ‘100 percent’ behind the current manager.

Gunners bosses viewed the match against Leicester as a challenging fixture and thought the team showed signs of improvement and resilience before Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock on 68 minutes.

James Maddison wrapped things up seven minutes later and those inside the club believe the international break has come at an opportune moment, enabling players to come back refreshed.

Directors are wary that the lack of fixtures will amplify the ‘noise’ surrounding Emery, but they are reluctant to sack him halfway through a three-year deal.

Arsenal stand sixth in the table and return to domestic action when they take on Southampton at home on Saturday, November 23.