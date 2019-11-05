DEVELOPING STORY: CAF block Zifa move to have Afcon qualifier played at BF

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a development that will bring anger from Bulawayo football fans, Caf have ordered Zifa to shift the Warriors’ Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana from Barbourfields Stadium to the National Sports Stadium in Harare due to uncertainty floodlight system at Emagumeni.

The match, set for November 15, will be played at 6pm.

Even pleas by Zifa to have the match played in the afternoon hit a brick wall from the Cairo leadership who argued that all matches across Africa will be played simultaneously in the evening and therefore the Zimbabwe, Botswana encounter can’t be an exception.

“We tried all we could but Caf said there was no certainty on the Barbourfields lighting system because those floodlights were last used in 2017. We had even sent out fliers advertising the match for Bulawayo,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

More to follow….