Bulawayo City march on

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 7-0 Binga Pirates

BULAWAYO City maintained pole position in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league after they cruised to an emphatic victory over visiting Binga Pirates.

Hardworking midfielder Physwell Madhazi struck a hattrick for the municipal side while Nqobile Ndlovu chipped in with a brace. The other goals came from Canaan Nkomo and Nkosinomusa Khanye.

Across town at Crescent, Talen Vision beat Bosso 90 3-0 to keep close tabs on the log leaders. Vision got their goals from the league’s leading scorer Brian Muza, Adonis Nyoni and Moses Majika. Muza has now scored 14 goals in the league.

With just two games to the finish line, City are on 61 points from 26 games, three points ahead of Vision.

Talen Vision coach, Mkhuphali Masuku, insists that his side is still in the race to win the championship though they are three points behind the leader with just two games to play.

“We needed to redeem ourselves after our result last week and today it was a positive result for us. We managed to score three goals and get all the three points which is good. As a team we believe that we are still in it. We strongly believe that next year we will be playing in the Premier League,” he said.

Vision will host Casmyn next before wrapping up their season with a trip to Hwange for a clash with Makomo. City are left with a tricky trip to Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and a local derby with Arenel.

Meanwhile, league action continues this afternoon with third placed ZPC Hwange facing unpredictable Casmyn while top four hopefuls Indlovu Iyanyathela play host to Moto Moto at Khumalo Barracks.

Results: Bulawayo City 7-0 Binga Pirates, Bosso 90 0-3 Talen Vision

Today: CIWU v Mosi Rovers (Crescent 12PM), Makomo v Arenel Movers (Mpumalanga 12PM), Casmyn v ZPC Hwange (Turkmine 3PM), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Moto Moto (Khumalo Barracks 12pm) Toronto v Main Line (Khumalo Barracks 3PM)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 26 18 7 1 56 9 47 61

Talen Vision 26 17 8 2 63 11 52 58

ZPC Hwange 24 12 8 4 28 11 17 44

Makomo 24 10 9 5 35 21 14 39

Bosso 90 24 10 9 5 34 25 9 39

CIWU 25 10 7 8 27 25 2 37

I / Iyanyathela 24 9 8 7 25 14 11 35

Ajax Hotspurs 25 9 4 12 31 32 -1 31

Binga Pirates 25 8 6 11 23 31 -8 30

Casmyn 24 7 4 13 23 31 -8 25

Mainline 24 5 8 11 20 33 -13 23

Mosi Rovers 26 5 7 14 18 39 -21 22

Motomoto 25 5 7 13 19 49 -30 22

Arenel Movers 25 3 10 12 17 36 -19 19

Toronto 25 4 7 14 19 66 -47 19

– @innocentskizoe