Highlanders aim to better log position

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS return to Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action eyeing nothing short of three points against bottom-placed side Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso, who thrashed league champions FC Platinum 3-0 in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final encounter on Sunday, will be hoping to extend their fine run in all competitions since the arrival of Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

Bosso had struggled to extricate themselves from the relegation zone until De Jongh’s arrival changed their fortunes.

Victories over Dynamos and FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup have seen them reaching the semi-finals of the league’s premier knockout competition for the first time in five years.

They have also been impressive in the league and are now in ninth place with 36 points, while Yadah anchor the league table with 25 points.

This afternoon Bosso will be out for revenge against a side that beat them 1-0 in the first-leg in Harare.

In the five league matches played between the two sides since Yadah were promoted into the topflight league, only one has ended in a draw. They have both won twice against each other, but Yadah have never beaten or drawn with Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium.

“We need the three points to improve our position on the log. It’s not an easy game, we need good concentration and a good start. l believe in a good result, but l know it will not be easy. We are in good spirits as a club, the confidence is good and we are playing a side that is bottom of the table so it is not going to be easy,” said De Jongh.

Highlanders will be without striker Prince Dube, who is serving a two-match ban for being red-carded in last Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba. He will also miss Sunday’s blockbuster tie against Dynamos in Harare.

The likes of Bukhosi Sibanda, Peter Nyirenda, Cleopas Kapupurika and Russell Chifura are possible replacements for Dube.

Judging from the coach’s comments ahead of today’s game, one player that is set to be a regular feature in the Bosso line-up is Denzel Khumalo, as the boss has had nothing but praises for the talented midfielder. “Khumalo in my opinion is one of the best players in the team. Whatever people say is not important; what is important for me is my opinion,” said De Jongh.

“If you look for basic qualities, shooting with both legs, positional discipline, I saw it long ago that he is one of the best. For me it’s not important how his past was; he is one of the best players. You can ask me why he didn’t play earlier; he was two-three kilos heavier, he has lost three kilos now, they make a big difference those three kilos. He is now in better shape.”

The visitors will bank on the experience of former Highlanders striker Ralph Mathema in their quest to shock the hosts. — @innocentskizoe.