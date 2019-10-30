Byo Chiefs survival bid brightens

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 Mushowani Stars

BULAWAYO Chiefs brightened their chances of survival when they secured an imposing victory over fellow relegation candidates Mushowani Stars at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

With the win, Chiefs moved four places up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table into 13th place with 31 points from 28 games. They now look set to stage yet another miraculous relegation escape like last season.

A first-half brace from Francis Darkpata and a second-half strike by Farau Matare handed Chiefs the much-needed three points.

Darkpata shot Chiefs into the lead in the 15th minute after being teed up by impressive midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa. Darkpata showed great football brains by poking the ball into the net while tumbling from goalkeeper Admire Masuku’s challenge.

Darkpata scored his second in the 24th minute with a close-range effort. Substitute Matare killed off the game as a contest with an easy tap-in in the 79th minute after Chiefs had launched a devastating counter attack just as the visitors were looking for an equaliser.

Sylon Chikwerengwe had reduced the visitors’ deficit after rising above everyone to head Chelsea Nyakope’s corner-kick into the net in the 76th minute.

Chiefs’ coach Thulani Sibanda was elated with the win that gave them a huge boost in their relegation fight.

“I think it was a good game, we have been playing well. The fixture has been a little bit tricky in terms of the teams that we are playing but we have made it a point that when we play teams that are at par with us in terms of quality, we do not relax. We make sure that we get results,” said Sibanda.

Mushowani coach Newman Mashipe felt his charges had been let down by defensive faults.

“I am disappointed that we lost but then it is a game of football and it was not our day today. I think it was in the midfield where we lost it. We conceded two goals in the first-half and failed to get back in the game. We lost in the end and that is disappointing,” said Mashipe.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Liberty Chirava, Arthur Musiyiwa, Isaac Badu, Malvin Mkolo, Sikhumbulani Dube, Shadreck Nyahwa, Brendon Mpofu, Hughe Chikosa (Michael Bhebhe 86th min), Lucky Ndlela, Shepard Mhlanga, Francis Darkpata (Farau Matare 48th min)

Mushowani Stars: Admire Masuku, Carlos Musimwa, Chealsea Nyakope, Mafirenyika Eriya, Webster Tafa, Clive Dzingayi, Clemence Zimondi (Paul Chiramba 40th min), Charles Rhukwani (Blessing Phiri 67th min), Joseph Tulani, Crybert Muvuti (Ishmael Nyanhi 74th min), Chikwerengwe Sylon. — @innocentskizoe