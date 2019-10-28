SABC ends Rugby World Cup blackout

Cape Town —The Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and England will be broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) after the national broadcaster reached a deal with SuperSport yesterday.

World Rugby’s showpiece finale takes place at the International Stadium in Yokohama on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 (SA time) and will be shown on SABC 2.

Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO) Madoda Mxakwe said the SABC was excited to be able to bring such an important game to the nation.

“The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion, nation building and promoting sports of national interest.

“We remain committed to entering into commercially viable agreements and we support and wish the Springboks well as they pursue a place in history,” said Mxakwe.

The third place play-off match between the All Blacks and Wales will also be broadcast on SABC 2 on Friday, November 1 at 11:00. — Sport24.