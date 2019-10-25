Hwange fire Njobvu, make technical changes

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RELEGATION-bound Hwange FC have axed assistant coach Brian Njobvu, as the club’s executive made changes in a bid to save the sinking ship.

Hwange have gone for 13 games without a win since beating Chicken Inn at home on July 14. Since then, they have lost five and drawn eight times and are currently third from the bottom of the table with 28 points from 27 games.

Butholezwe Dube, Hwange FC chairman, said some technical changes were effected after Thursday’s executive meeting.

“Adjustments have been done to the technical team to reinforce the staff. We’ve added technical advisors to the technical team led by Nation Dube, former Hwange players David Phiri and Francis Mwinga.

“Ex-national team defender Obert Moyo has been appointed to the position of training assistant, while assistant coach Brian Njobvu has been given leave to facilitate for the new guys to work well,” said Dube.

Hwange have also roped in Never Munkuli as their scouting coach.

Besides ringing technical changes, the coalminers have also moved to motivate their players by raising allowances.

Players will now get winning bonuses of $400 and daily camping allowances of $50.

The executive also resolved to keep players in camp for two nights.

“Look, at times there is no reason to blame coaches alone for results. There is need to look at other psychological aspects. Instead of making adjustments to the bench only, we decided to add incentives. We will change camping venues to give guys a fresh feel, increase allowances and bonuses,” said Dube.

Chronicle Sport understands that the players have been promised $750 each if they beat Triangle United in their next match at Gibbo Stadium.

Hwange’s other remaining games are against Mushowani Stars (home), followed by two consecutive trips to Bulawayo for dates against fellow relegation threatened Bulawayo Chiefs and championship chasing Chicken Inn.

They will then play host to Herentals, travel to Gweru to face TelOne FC and wrap up their campaign with a home tie against ZPC Kariba.

Dube is confident that the coalminers will dig their way out of the relegation hellhole.

“We are still confident of surviving and these reinforcements have been done so that everyone focuses on avoiding relegation,” said Dube. – @ZililoR