8 primary schools for Barbourfields swimming event

Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

EIGHT primary schools will take part in a mass participation event hosted by the Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board (MASB) at Barbourfields Swimming Pool on Saturday.

Lobengula, Lotshe, Baines Junior, Mzilikazi, St Patrick’s, Mckeurtan, Robert Tredgold and Dominican Convent will participate in the event aimed at promoting the art of swimming in Bulawayo.

The mass participation event is a swimming exercise for children that have a passion for swimming and those who wish to learn how to swim.

Sanctifyd Recreation, an organisation that resuscitates, develops and manages recreational facilities, said this is part of their introduction to swimming for Bulawayo residents from kindergarten to adults.

Sanctifyd managing director Nkululeko Ncube said: “We are expecting a big crowd this Saturday since we have been given eight primary schools in our zone. The MASB coaches will come with all their equipment to conduct the event.”

The Bulawayo City Council commissioned the Barbourfields Swimming Pool in September after completion of renovations.

Efforts are now underway to establish a Barbourfields Swimming Academy.

“Ncube of Sanctifyd has taken the time and trouble to resuscitate the pool for the community and the MASB board is keen to assist with the development of swimming,” said Zimbabwe Aquatics Union executive member Lorna Riley.

Entry fee for the children is $2 and they are encouraged to come dressed in their school uniforms.