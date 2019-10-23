Teenage Talen Vision defender Cedric Dube laid to rest

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HUNDREDS of mourners attended the funeral of Talen Vision defender Cedric Dube, who collapsed and died during a Division Three league match on Sunday.

The teenage footballer was laid to rest at Athlone Cemetery in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

The multitudes that attended the burial were testament that there was something special about the 18-year-old.

Dube, a Form 4 learner at Mpopoma High School, collapsed during a Zifa Southern Region Division Three league match against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium outside grounds.

He was immediately rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Dube reportedly suffered an asthma attack.

Some of his classmates and teammates wept uncontrollably, while others broke into song as the Bulawayo football fraternity mourned the death of a possible future Warrior. The Talen Vision first team and coaches joined in the highly emotional ceremony.

Bulawayo City players also attended the burial.

The young versatile player was captain of the Mpopoma High School team and a prospect for ambitious side Talent Vision.

All his coaches from school and veteran juniors’ coach Dumaza Dube were in agreement that the lad had a great future ahead of him.

Nick-named Spoonky, Dube was evidently a darling to many.

Dube recruited the boy to Highlanders at the age of 14 before he moved to Talen Vision. He trained with Highlanders’ development side at the beginning of the season, but his grandfather Caleb Sibanda advised the boy to stay in junior football for another year before he could further his football career.

Some of the high-profile names that attended the ceremony included, Zifa board member Bryton Malandule, Zifa Southern Region vice-chairman Allan Ripper Mpofu, Southern Region administrator Augustin Ndlovu, Charles Mutero and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe vice-president Herbet Dick. Highlanders’ committee member Wisdom Mabhena represented the Bulawayo giants, while Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara came on behalf of his club.

Football coaches, including Bongani Mafu and Agent Sawu were among the mourners. – @innocentskizoe