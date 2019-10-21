Referee was ‘man of the match’: Ole

Cape Town — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited referee Martin Atkinson for allowing their 1-1 draw with Liverpool to be a ‘proper derby’ on Sunday.

Solksjaer praised Atkinson for how he handled the derby after there were some contentious decisions with VAR being a prominent factor in the outcome.

“It was a proper game of football,” Solksjaer said. “It’s not very often where we can praise the referees but I thought he played it out there like a game should be.

“He played it like a derby, he let things go and that passion that he allowed went to the stands as well. The players were excellent but the referee was one of if not the man of the match out there.”

Solskjaer dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s claims that Marcus Rashford’s opener should have been overturned for a foul on Divock Origi by Victor Lindelof in the build-up. “No chance, we’re not playing basketball,” retorted Solskjaer. “He touched him but it’s not a clear and obvious error and I don’t think it’s a foul.

Solskjaer’s basketball reference could perhaps be a sly tongue-in-cheek dig at Liverpool after their players were shown to be playing basketball during the week in training. — AFP.