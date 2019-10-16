UPDATED: Huge boost for Prince

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ man-of-the-moment Prince Dube got a huge boost ahead of the Warriors’ departure for the second-leg of the final round of the Chan qualifier against Lesotho by scooping two individual awards.

Dube, who has been central to Bosso’s recent purple patch, scooped the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) player of the month awards for September.

The Bosso striker’s form had dipped after going for a long spell without scoring, but has now scored in six consecutive matches for club and country since rediscovering his scoring boots.

Dube got his first goal of the 2019 season on Matchday Three when Highlanders lost 3-1 to Harare City in April. He then went on a 12-match barren streak and only scored his second goal on August 7 when Bosso edged Chapungu 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

His goal against Chapungu came three days after he had netted a hat-trick for the Warriors in their 3-1 win over Mauritius in a Chan qualifier.

After the Chapungu goal, Dube went on a six-match dry spell and again broke it in national team colours when he grabbed a brace in the Warriors’ 3-1 victory over Lesotho in the first-leg of the final Chan qualifier on September 22.

Since then Dube has gone on to score in every game he has played.

He was on target when Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1, scored the solitary goal in Bosso’s 1-0 Chibuku Super Cup victory against Dynamos and found the back of the net in his team’s 2-0 league win over Chicken Inn.

Dube went on to score in their 1-1 stalemate with Herentals and in last Sunday’s 2-0 win over TelOne.

Receiving his R5 000 Fuz award sponsored by funeral services provider Doves through their Zororo/Phumulani brand at the national team camp in Harare yesterday, Dube said:

“I say thank you to my coaches at both club and national team level for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent.”

Players vote for the Fuz award, with sports journalists, PSL coaches and club captains selecting the Castle Lager Premiership monthly winner.

Doves general manager operations Nicholas Matsika pledged more support for Fuz.

“We applaud Fuz for coming up with this initiative. As Doves we also celebrate life and place emphasis on honouring the living. Winners are those who never give up.

“Doves has been there since 1902 and we will be there till the end of time,” Matsika told our sister paper Sunday Mail.

Meanwhile, Johanis Nhumwa of Manica Diamonds was named Castle Lager coach of the month for September.

Nhumwa replaced Luke Masomere, who was sacked for a string of poor results in August, and has remarkably turned Manica Diamonds’ fortunes, winning five, losing twice and drawing two times in the nine games he has been in charge. — @ZililoR

