JUST IN: Prince Dube scoops PSL award

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC man-of-the-moment Prince Dube has been voted as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the month for September for leading Bosso’s resurgence.

With six league goals, Dube, full of energy has been outstanding for Bosso, with his exploits getting recognition from the national team coach.

Meanwhile, the Coach of the Month award for September went to Johanis Nhumwa of Manica Diamonds.

Nhumwa replaced Luke Masomere who was sacked for a string of poor results in August has remarkably turned Manica Diamonds’ fortunes, winning five out of the nine games he has been in charge of. Nhumwa lost two and drew two matches.

