It’s stressful at the top, says Amakhosi star Billiat

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs star forward Khama Billiat admits that Amakhosi feel the pressure of being at the top of the Absa Premiership table.

Chiefs are closing in on the Q-Innovation R1.5 million prize and the last time they won the quarterly award they won the league under Stuart Baxter in 2014/2015.

But being at the summit is something that Billiat has said is ‘stressful’ due to the high expectation that comes with playing for the Glamour Boys. “It’s stressful because now we have to stay there, so it requires a lot of hard work, mental strength and to be professional as much as we can,” said the 29-year-old.

“We also have to try and win as many games as we can.” But the Zimbabwean denied they would rather be part of the chasing pack: “What? Of course, we prefer to be on top. We want to be on top and challenge ourselves to stay there until the season ends.”

Chiefs face defending champions Sundowns in their next league fixture on Sunday, October 27.

However, the Soweto giants travel to the Mother City this weekend for a Telkom Knockout clash against Cape Town City. — Sport24.

