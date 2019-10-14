Liverpool expect Alisson back for United game

Cape Town — Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson should be ready to face Manchester United on Sunday when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford for a Premier League encounter.

The Brazil international has been out of action since coming off with a calf injury in the 39th minute of the 4-1 win over Norwich at Anfield on August 9 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The 27-year-old, who was named men’s goalkeeper of the year at the Best FIFA Football Awards late last month, confirmed at the time that he had moved from sessions in the gym to training outside.

Alisson has spent the first week of the international break participating in an intensive and individually tailored training programme.

And, having come through it without any setbacks, it looks very likely that he will be in Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the weekend’s game at Old Trafford.

The news will be another lift for the Merseysiders, who have enjoyed a 100 per cent start to the season after eight matches and sit eight points clear at the top of the table.

Adrian, who only joined Liverpool four days before the Norwich game, replaced Alisson in that match and helped them win the Super Cup —making a save in the penalty shoot-out that sealed the triumph against Chelsea.

The former West Ham custodian has since been between the sticks in all of their Premier League games so far, keeping two clean sheets in the away games against Burnley and Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool should also have four-goal hitman Mohamed Salah in their ranks against United, despite him suffering an ankle injury in the last-gasp 2-1 victory against Leicester at Anfield before the international break.

Klopp will also be hoping his international players return unscathed as the Reds aim to move level with Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive Premier League wins. — AFP.

Like this: Like Loading...