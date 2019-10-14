Lindelof eyes United armband

Cape Town — Victor Lindelof says he wants to lead by example on the pitch as he tries to help Manchester United ascend the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are under pressure as they prepare to return from the second international break of the campaign. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s troops are 12th in the table after winning just one of their last seven matches in the league.

Their 4-0 success over Chelsea now seems like a distant memory and United’s last win inside 90 minutes came on September 19 against FC Astana in the Europa League.

Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar recently claimed the club are lacking strong characters and leaders in the dressing room.

Ashley Young is the current captain, but, when he fails to start, fans’ favourite David de Gea takes the armband. Lindelof, who signed a new deal in the summer, has started seven of United’s eight league matches, and he believes he is ready to captain the side if needed.

He told Sport Expressen: “I think I’ve always had good leadership qualities. And I think those who have had me as the team captain over the years are quite happy if you may say so. I probably take a little more responsibility, maybe talk a little more. In the past, I was, as I said, maybe a little more laid back.

“I think it (a captain) is someone who takes care of the group, speaks for the group and is always positive, but who can also read situations when needed and can shrug.”

Lindelof has partnered Harry Maguire in the centre of defence so far this season, but Solskjaer has not been helped by injury woes.

Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury before the campaign got underway, while Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe wait in the wings. Lindelof also missed the last game against Manchester United due to a back injury but he is set to return to training this week.

United are back in action on Sunday, when they welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford, and the club’s fans will be hoping to see Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in action after recent injury woes. — AFP.

