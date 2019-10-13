Byo Chiefs mill Triangle FC to energise relegation fight

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 2-0 Triangle FC

JUDGING from their last three performances, Bulawayo Chiefs look certain to stage yet another miraculous relegation survival this season.

Having survived relegation in the penultimate week of last season, Chiefs are seemingly on the same feat this year. They have collected seven points from their last three encounters and now sit on position 15 with 28 points. Same number of points with TelOne, Harare City and Hwange. They beat Harare City 2-0 a fortnight ago before coming up with a 1-1 draw against Dynamos last weekend. Yesterday at Luveve Stadium, two goals from the impressive duo of Hughe Chikosa and Arthur Musiyiwa ensured they collected maximum points against visiting Triangle.

Chikosa shot the hosts into the lead via the penalty spot 10 minutes into the game. Referee Bonamali Bwanali pointed to the spot after Arnold Chivheya had brought down Chikosa inside the box. Chikosa dusted himself up to convert the spot kick.

The host’s second goal came four minutes before the break and it was from the top drawer. Musiyiwa got the ball on the left wing, made two touches with his left foot as he advanced towards the edge of the box. With his left foot he curled the ball into the top left corner and ran straight to his coach Thulani Sibanda in celebration.

Sibanda would later describe the goal as a brilliant effort.

“It was a brilliant goal from the young lad. From his days in Division One he has always been a magician. Today he proved why he is so important for us. You might doubt his capabilities when you look at his body but he is one player who always makes the difference for us. We did not start the season well but in the second-half of the campaign we have become a very competitive side. We are happy with the results hopefully they stir us out of the relegation zone,” said Sibanda.

His opposite number Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed with the result.

“It was a disappointing outing for us, I thought the early goal helped the hosts a lot. We were careless giving away the penalty as it gave them the much needed confidence. They are a team that is fighting relegation and it is a good result for them. After conceding the first goal we re-grouped but we lacked potency in front of goal. At a time that we thought we still had a chance, there was a great solo effort which was well taken for the second goal. We tried to come back in the second half but being two goals down it was always going to be difficult for us to come back,” he said.

Triangle enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but failed to turn that into goals. As soon as Chiefs got their first goal, they were content with seating back and try to catch the visitors on the break. It was a tactic that worked well for the hosts who survived a late onslaught from the visitors to grab all the three points.

The visitors had their chances through the likes of veteran Allan Tavarwisa, Timothy January and substitute Delic Murimba but they found the Chiefs defence unyielding.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs FC: Liberty Chirava, Arthur Masiyiwa (Kundishora Chakanyuka 87 mins) , Isaac Badu, Malvin Mkolo, Sikhumbulani Dube, Shadreck Nyahwa, Michael Bhebhe, Hughe Chikosa, Lucky Ndlela (Desire Shumbanete 68 mins) , Shepard Mhlanga, Francis Darkpata (Farau Matare 52 mins)

Triangle FC: Ronald Mudimu, Tyler Mugoniwa (Pasca Manhanga 45 mins), Arnold Chiveya, Kudzai Chigwida, Trevor Mavhunga (Delic Murimba 45 mins, Ralph Kawondera, Russel Madamombe, Timothy January (Nyasha Chintuli 68 mins), Allan Tavarwisa, Collin Dhuwa

— @innocentskizoe

Like this: Like Loading...