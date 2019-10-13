SA suffer innings defeat as India take series

INDIA galloped to an embarrassingly one-sided victory by an innings and 137 runs after dismissing South Africa for just 189 in their follow-on innings soon after tea on the fourth day of the second test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune yesterday.

It was comfortably India’s largest margin of victory against South Africa and the Proteas’ first innings defeat since losing by an innings & 57 runs against India in Kolkata in 2010.

It was only the second instance of South Africa losing by a margin of an innings and 100+ runs to a team other than Australia or England. The only previous instance was the innings and 153 runs by which they lost to Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2006 It was South Africa’s sixth consecutive defeat away from home.

“We know in the subcontinent that the first innings is really important. You have to be on top of your game, if you aren’t then you are found wanting,” admitted Proteas captain Faf du Plessis afterwards.

“To put a score on the board like India did, especially with Virat getting 250, takes a lot of mental toughness.”

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav claimed two of the last three wickets to finish with 3-22 and six wickets in the match while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-52.

South Africa’s fate was effectively sealed in the morning session when they slumped to 74 for four after being asked to follow-on by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Opener Dean Elgar dominated the run-scoring with 48 from 72 balls with eight boundaries but his counter-attacking innings came to an end with a catch at long-on off the bowling of Ravi Ashwin shortly before the break.

Aiden Markram completed a nightmare test match when he was dismissed lbw second ball – for the second time. A four-ball pair. Ishant Sharma was the successful bowler this time, Umesh Yadav, in the first innings.

Theunis de Bruyn (8) was unlucky as he glanced a poor delivery from Umesh down the leg side but instead of collecting four runs he found the outstretched left glove of the diving wicketkeeper, Wriddhiman Saha.

Du Plessis opted for the blockathon approach but perished for five from 54 balls when a thin edge against Ashwin was juggled and caught at fourth attempt by Saha.

Opposite number Virat Kohli was rightly named man-of-the-match for his career-best, unbeaten 254 in India’s first innings total of 601-5 declared. “All the questions we threw at him, he had the answers,” Du Plessis conceded. “Just relentless and sticking to his game. For me what really stuck out from was his hunger for runs.”

Asked whether he believed he had the best XI for the test and whether there might be changes for the final match, Du Plessis said: “It was the right selection for this pitch. KG (Rabada) managed to build some pressure but we needed another bowler who could do that job. Anrich (Nortje) is a young fast bowler making his debut, it’s about learning and improving.

“Lungi Ngidi is fine and is working hard on his fitness. It’s about getting his fuel tank full up and hopefully, we’ll see if he plays the next test.

“India deservedly are the test series winners and their record speaks for itself. We will try to improve in the next test,” said a chastened Du Plessis.

“When this team started together we were ranked at No 7, the only way was up. In the last three or four years, it’s amazing to see that hunger for all the guys to keep improving,” said a delighted Kohli.

“It’s been nice and looking at the larger picture, the Test Championship, every game has even more value. We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it three-nil. No-one’s going to relax at any stage, that is a guarantee,” said Kohli ominously.

Three further wickets fell in the afternoon session and the match was speeding to a conclusion until Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) renewed their successful liaison with a stand of 56 following the 109 they added for the ninth wicket in the first innings.

Quinton de Kock (5) missed a wild slog-sweep and was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja soon after lunch and Senuran Muthusamy was bounced out by Mohammed Shami courtesy of a catch at third slip.

Temba Bavuma (38) finally showed some signs of form and fluency in facing 63 balls before Jadeja once again found the outside edge which Ajinkya Rahane held low to his left at slip. – SuperSport

