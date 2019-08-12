Kapinda to lead ZDF Select team

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

BLACK Rhinos midfielder, Wonder Kapinda, has once again been given the responsibility to captain the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select football side when they battle it out against their Lesotho counterparts in the ZDF Trophy final at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The match is the highlight of today’s Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at the giant stadium and it will kick-off at 3PM.

Kapinda also wore the captain’s armband last year when he led the hosts to a 1-0 victory over Malawi Defence Forces Select.

And he believes he can for the second year in the running lead his troops to the trophy again.

“Obviously, I have to thank the technical team for investing their faith in me. I will try by all means to be a leader both on and off the field of play for the good of the team. We should retain the trophy by all means,” he said.

The ZDF Select team comprises both Chapungu and Black Rhinos players with the former’s coach Rodwell Dhlakama and the latter’s manager Gift “Guava” Kamuriwo coming in as the head and assistant coaches respectively.

Kamuriwo acknowledged yesterday that they knew very little about the Lesotho team and they ought to be careful in front of a cheered up crowd who are expected to fill the venue early in the morning in commemoration of the ZDF Day.

“We know very little if anything about the Lesotho Defence Select team. That alone makes them a dangerous team in my own view. Lesotho, after all is an improving country in terms of their football. They are doing well and that is a sign that the standards of their football is now up there. And who knows, their

Defence Select team might be very dangerous.

“We will be playing before our own crowd who would have spent their day celebrating the ZDF Day. So for us, it is going to be a very big challenge as we can’t afford to slip and affect the crowd’s mood on the day.

“We have that pressure but I believe we have prepared well for the match and we will do well and conclude a good day for Zimbabweans well. But we have to be wary of the visitors as well,” said Kamuriwo.

Like this: Like Loading...