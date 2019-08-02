JUST IN: Hwange community call for Nakamba statue

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Hwange

SOME Hwange residents and villagers have called for the erection of a Marvelous Nakamba statue at his rural home Dinde in Hwange district along Victoria Falls road as an honor of becoming the first player from the district to play in the English Premier League.

Nakamba penned a five year old deal with EPL returnees Aston Villa this week, joining other iconic stars like Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu and Benjan Mwaruwari, ironically all with roots to Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

While Nakamba played organised junior football for Highlanders and later on Bantu Rovers, he was born in the coal mining town of Hwange 25 years ago when his father Anthony, was an assistant goalkeeper to Johannes Tshuma at Hwange FC.

His rural home is Dinde about 35km from Hwange town, under Chief Nekatambe.

More to follow…..

