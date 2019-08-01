ZRU calls on Bulawayo fans to come out, support Sables

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union vice-president Martin Shone has called on Bulawayo fans to come in their numbers to rally behind the Sables when they face Kenya in a Victoria Cup game at Hartsfield tomorrow afternoon.

Rugby fans in Bulawayo have been itching for international action and they are expected to provide an electric atmosphere at Hartsfield.

“It’s always nice to have the Sables in Bulawayo. Hartsfield is a good hunting ground for the Sables, so we are confident going into this one. This is an international game and we have pegged it $20 for rest of the ground $50 for the VIP section. As a player said, there is no better sight than walking out in front of a packed stadium. Entering the field for the warm-up and seeing a packed stadium is what gets you all fired up. If the right atmosphere is created for the boys, I’m confident they will win this one,” said Shone.

The Sables have moved a place up from 36th to 35th on the World Rugby rankings following their hard fought 31-26 triumph over Uganda at Legends Rugby Club in Kampala on Saturday. It was the second win for coach Brendan Dawson’s men in the Victoria Cup following their 39-10 victory over Zambia in Harare on July 13.

The Sables are camped at Falcon College in Esigodini and will have the captain’s run at the match venue at 3pm.

In the build-up to the Sables and Kenya match, Milton High School will take on Midlands Christian College, while Bulawayo Metro Under-20 girls’ team will face the President’s XV in the curtain raiser.

Meanwhile, Shone yesterday donated a kit and rugby balls to Nkulumane High School as part of efforts to promote rugby in the western suburbs.

Sables squad

Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale , Tyran Fagan, David Makanda , Keith Murray , Matthew Mandioma , Godwin Mangenje , David Kapuya , Jan Ferreira , Blithe Mavesere , Brian Nyaude , Biselele Tshamala , Godfrey Muzanargwo , Aiden Burnett , Njabulo Ndlovu , Kudakwashe Kazembe , Hilton Mudariki , Takudzwa Chieza , Martin Mangongo , Ngoni Chibuwe, Daniel Capsopoulos , Takudzwa Kumadiro , Matthew McNab , Kudakwashe Chiwanza , Shingirai Katsvere , Rufaro Chikwaira , Dudlee White Sharpley

