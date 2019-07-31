Josta gets Warriors call up

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN-FORM Caps United midfielder Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo has been called up to the Warriors’ squad ahead of the first round second-leg African Nations Championship qualifier against Mauritius at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Ngodzo, whose omission in the initial 32-man squad for the first-leg caused a furore, is among four new faces that coach Rahman Gumbo has called up and they include Triangle United’s Kudzai Chigwida, hardworking FC Platinum midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe and Chicken Inn shotstopper Donavan Bernard.

The Warriors, who arrive in Bulawayo this afternoon, carry a 4-0 first-leg cushion through goals by Never Tigere, Nqobizitha Masuku and double scorer Leeroy Mavhunga.

“They are arriving in Bulawayo tomorrow (today) to set up base for the return leg. Our opponents, Mauritius are expected in the country on Friday (tomorrow). They are flying straight to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Gate charges have been pegged at $10 for the rest of ground, $20 in the wings and $50 for the VIP enclosure. Tickets are already available and can be purchased via WhatsApp by sending the message “TICKETS” to 0713 380 777. They can also be purchased on <https://wa.me/263713380777text=Tickets> or www.clicknpay.africa <http://www.clicknpay.africa/>. Alternatively one can also use the Pick n Pay app available on Google Play Store.

“While ticket sales at the gates will also be done, we encourage our fans to purchase tickets via these platforms for ease of access to the match venue on Sunday,” said Gwesela.

Winners of the Sunday duel will meet the winner between Lesotho and South Africa in the final round for the finals that will be held in Cameroon early next year.

Lesotho carry a 3-2 lead over Bafana Bafana.

Barbourfields Stadium last played host to a competitive senior national team game in 2000 when Zimbabwe beat Lesotho 3-0 in the second-leg of the Cosafa Cup final to eventually lift the regional tournament 6-0 on aggregate having won 3-0 in the first-leg in Maseru.

