Denzel dreams of playing at higher level

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE inclusion of four of his teammates in the final Warriors’ squad for the first round first-leg Chan qualifier against Mauritius on Sunday has inspired talented Highlanders midfielder, Denzel Khumalo.

Khumalo, who is presently not commanding a starting jersey at the Bulawayo giants largely due to disciplinary issues although the club attributes it to lack of fitness, told the Highlanders’ official website that it was every player’s dream to represent his country and the call-up of skipper and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduhwa, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube has inspired him to work towards achieving the same goal.

“This is a very inspiring development. Three of them are senior players and Prince is a young player like most of us in the team. We train with them everyday, and the news that they have been called for national duty gives us a lot of hope and inspiration. We are learning a lot from these senior players. It is everyone’s dream to represent his country. For someone to be considered for national team selection, the coaches would have seen something. Congratulations to my teammates, they deserve this moment,” Khumalo told www.highlandersfc.co.zw.

Khumalo (21) has previously represented the country in various junior developmental tournaments like the African Union Sports Council Region Five Under-20 Youth Games as well as the Cosafa tournament in the same age group.

He, however, insists that his primary objective is to don the senior national team jersey, but concedes that he needs to be fully focused and work hard as he awaits his chance.

“I also dream of playing at a higher level and represent the national team, but for now I choose to remain focused, work hard and improve a lot. I am still young and I have realised that I can still improve a lot; that’s why I want to remain focused and hard working,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...