JUST IN: Joel Ngodzo has no passport

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

CAPS United star midfielder Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo was not called up to the national team for the upcoming Chan qualifier because his travel documents are not in order, it has emerged.

There was an outcry from across the football divide when coach Sunday Chidzambwa called up his initial 32-men squad for the first leg encounter away to Mauritius on Sunday with Ngodzo missing from call up.

“The said player does not have the necessary travel documents, that is the only reason why he was not called up. What we have been told officially is that his passport expired,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

However Ngodzo trained with the national team today in their training friendly against Yadah FC.

Meanwhile, Highlanders star defender Peter Muduhwa has been called up into the Warriors camp that is preparing for the Chan first-leg qualifier to Mauritius on Sunday.

Muduhwa was a surprise omission in coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s 32-men provisional squad alongside in form Caps United midfielder Joel Ngodzo.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the call up of the 2016 Soccer Star of the Year finalist, who turns 26 early next month. Muduhwa becomes the fourth Highlanders player called up to the national team after goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube.

“For the hard work, commitment & consistency, @PMuduhwa has been considered for the national team CHAN qualifiers squad. He joins teammates @SibandaAriel, @princemgadafi and Nqobizitha Masuku. The Club wishes the players, and the national team all the best,” Highlanders wrote on their official Twitter account.

The return leg for the Chan qualifier is pencilled for Barbourfields Stadium with the winner setting a date with either Lesotho or South Africa for the final round of the qualifiers.

More to follow…

