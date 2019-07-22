‘Spurs were more prepared than us’

Cape Town — Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri says his side’s 3-2 pre-season friendly defeat to Tottenham was due to a difference in preparation between the sides.

Spurs had taken the lead in the first half through Erik Lamela before two second-half goals in four minutes from Gonzalo Higuain, who has returned from a loan spell at Chelsea, and Cristiano Ronaldo, put the Bianconeri in charge.

However that was as good as it got for Juve as Lucas Moura equalised, before Harry Kane scored a stunning goal from the halfway line in injury time, to wrap up the win.

Despite the loss, Sarri says it was not totally unexpected as the Premier League kicks off before Serie A, and Tottenham are on another fitness level at this time.

“It was a difficult match today,” Sarri said.

“The preparation for this match has been difficult. Tottenham were quicker and more rapid, but this is natural because they are two weeks closer to the start of the season so they’re in a more ready position.” — AFP

Like this: Like Loading...