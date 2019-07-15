Taibu calls for captain’s removal

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

FORMER Zimbabwe cricket captain, Tatenda Taibu, has called on Chevrons’ skipper Hamilton Masakadza to step down or be fired following a string of poor batting performances.

Masakadza is presently leading the Chevrons on a European tour that took them to the Netherlands and Ireland for two one-day internationals, two T20s and three ODIs and three T20s respectively.

In the Netherlands, Zimbabwe succumbed to a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against the Associate side and were only able to muster one win to draw the two-match T20 series.

In Ireland, the Chevrons lost all three ODIs and won one T20 on Saturday to draw the three-match series after one game was washed out.

On the tour Masakadza has struggled to make runs for the team and in the third T20 match against Ireland on Saturday, he got out for a duck. Masakadza has played nine matches during the tour and has only registered a total of 23 runs.

Following Saturday’s match, Taibu, who was once convenor of selectors at Zimbabwe Cricket, said Masakadza’s poor performances with the bat should either prompt him to step down or the selectors to drop him indefinitely.

“A captain has failed to score a significant score in 22 innings straight.

Like, if you think the selectors must be fired. Retweet, if you think the captain must drop himself and not to wait to be dropped,” posted Taibu on his Twitter handle.

Taibu’s tweet drew mixed feelings, with some people saying Masakadza’s time is up.

“I now call him Hamilton Ma-duck-adza, his affinity for ducks and low scores is unparalleled. He should respect the game and quit, and fire the clueless selectors while at it,” suggested someone to Taibu’s tweet.

Another went as far as blaming Masakadza for Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the just ended Cricket World Cup.

“. . . especially the way he gave away his wicket against UAE still haunts me…He is the major reason why we didn’t make it to the World Cup,” suggested another response.

Some suggested that other players’ performances should also be scrutinised. — @bonganinkunzi

