Mother of Nigeria ex-national football coach kidnapped

Port Harcourt — Gunmen yesterday abducted the mother of former Nigerian football national team coach Ogere Siasia, relatives said, in the latest kidnapping targeting a sports star.

Beauty Ogere Siasia was seized from her home in southern Bayelsa state by two armed assailants at around 02:15 , relative Olotu Frederick told AFP.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially in southern states, where rich Nigerians and foreign oil workers have often been seized during unrest by militants wanting a greater share of crude revenue. Relatives of high-profile sports figures have also been targeted repeatedly by gangs.

The father of then national team skipper John Mikel Obi was abducted last year in southeastern Enugu state before a ransom was paid for his release.

Siasia’s mother was earlier taken in 2015 and held for 13 days before a ransom was exchanged.

Siasia was a national team player who went on to coach the Super Eagles for two stints in 2010 and 2016. — AFP.

