Ramaphosa congratulates Impey on TDF stage win

Cape Town — South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken to social media to congratulate Daryl Impey on his Tour de France Stage 9 victory on Sunday.

Impey became just the second South African to win a stage of the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in the stage between Saint-Etienne and Brioude.

Robbie Hunter is the only other South African to have tasted success in cycling’s greatest race when he won Stage 11 of the 2007 race.

Impey, riding for Australian outfit Mitchelton-Scott, was part of a 15-rider breakaway which ended up contesting stage honours after the peloton deemed them no threat to overall yellow jersey contention.

President Ramaphosa took to Twitter yesterday to express his congratulations to Impey for winning the stage and making the country proud.

“Congratulations to national cycling Champion, Daryl Impey, for winning Stage 9 of the Tour de France yesterday. This is his first stage win in the tour and he has flown the flag high and made the country proud, being the first yellow jersey holder in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Former seven-time Tour de France winner — before being stripped of his titles for doping — Lance Armstrong, has heaped praise on former team-mate Daryl Impey.

Impey (34) drew praise from Armstrong, who previously raced alongside him at Team RadioShack.

Speaking on his podcast, THEMOVE, Armstrong said:

“Daryl Impey — excellent stage winner. If you people want to cheer for nice guys and see nice guys win, you can be happy today.

“Daryl Impey is one of the nicest guys in the peloton. He was on RadioShack with us. He and I raced Cape Argus down in South Africa in 2010 — just one of the sweetest, nicest dudes in the group.”

Dutch rookie Wout van Aert won stage 10 of the Tour de France yesterday as Julian Alaphilippe extended his overall lead after a blistering late charge split the peloton.

Yellow jersey wearer Alaphilippe launched the attack from 38km out, where narrow road and a crosswind created perfect conditions for the devastating attack.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his powerful Ineos team leapt into the fray in what turned into a rampage all the way to the quaint Tarn town of Albi. — Sport24.

