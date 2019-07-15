United agree world-record Maguire fee

Cape Town — Manchester United have agreed a world-record fee of £80 million for England defender Harry Maguire with fellow English Premiership side Leicester City, according to reports.

According to a report by The Sun, Man United have agreed to pay an initial fee of £60 million upfront with the rest coming in the form of performance bonuses over an extended period.

The fee surpasses the £75 million Liverpool paid Southampton for the services of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk on January 1, 2008.

The 26-year-old who is set to become the world’s most expensive defender is set to fly to Manchester to undergo a medical on Monday.

The Foxes have already found a replacement with a £45 million fee agreed with Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp has denied speculation that Simon Mignolet will be leaving Liverpool despite a lack of game-time last season.

The Belgium international lost his spot in the starting XI in 2018-19 after Alisson was signed from Roma for £65 million.

Alisson proved to be a fantastic buy for the Merseyside outfit after keeping 21 clean sheets to scoop the Premier League‘s Golden Glove award.

Klopp said: “I’ve had a lot of conversations in the last couple of years, months – not weeks.

“Before we left [for the summer break] we had a talk. I would say yes [he stays].”—Sport24.

