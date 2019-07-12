Baxter cracks top 5 earning coach’s list

Cape Town — Bafana Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter, was reportedly the fourth highest-earning coach at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The Scotsman, now in his second stint (2004-2005) as the South African national coach, penned a deal in May 2017 until the end of the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar.

According to Soccer Laduma website, the 65-year-old earns a cool R980 000 (€62 300) a month from his contract with the South African Football Association (Safa).

The highest-earning coach was, ironically, Egypt’s Javier Aguirre who earned R1.7 million (€108 000) before he was sacked following the Pharaohs’ loss to Bafana Bafana.

Cameroon mentor and football legend Clarence Seedorf is reported to take home R1.5 million (€96 000) a month.

Two-time Afcon winning coach Herve Renard earns R1.2 million (€80 000) for his services at Morocco while Gernot Rohr (Nigeria) pulls in R800 000 (€49 700) a month.

South Africa were knocked out by the Super Eagles on Wednesday in a hotly-contested quarter-final that ended 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Meanwhile, both semi-finals will take place on Sunday as Tunisia face off against Algeria (kick-off 18:00) while Senegal meet Nigeria (21:00 SA time).

Top 10 highest-earning coaches at Afcon

1. Javier Aguirre (Egypt) – R1.7 million (£108 000)

2. Clarence Seedorf (Cameroon) – R1.5 million (£96 000)

3. Herve Renard (Morocco) – R1.2 million (£80 000)

4. Stuart Baxter (South Africa) – R980 000 £62 300)

5. Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) – R784 000 (£50 000)

6. Gernot Rohr (Nigeria) – R780 000 (£49 700)

7. Paul Put (Guinea) – R470 000 (£30 000)

T8. Florent Ibenge (DR Congo) – R320 000 (£25 000)

T8. Alain Giresse (Tunisia) – R320 000 (£25 000)

T8. James Kwesi Appiah (Ghana) – R320 000 (£25 000) — AFP.

Like this: Like Loading...