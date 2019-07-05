Sianchali wants Bosso return

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNSETTLED Caps United striker Newman Sianchali wants to return to Bosso after failing to break into the Green Machine’s starting line-up, it has emerged.

Sianchali has reportedly contacted Highlanders and expressed his desire to rejoin Bosso, who are now under Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, assisted by former club captain, Bekithemba Ndlovu.

“It is true that Sianchali wants to go back to Highlanders.

“He is keen to get game time and believes the environment at Bosso will provide him with that platform.

“Remember he never intended to leave the club last year, but was forced out by a rather unfair contract which was offered to him,” said a source close to the player.

Sianchali could neither confirm nor deny that he wants to return to Bosso, but said any player would always relish donning the black-and-white jersey.

“I have nothing to say at the moment, but obviously playing regular football is what I want,” said Sianchali, whose family is still in Bulawayo.

Newly appointed Highlanders’ gaffer Mpofu said since the window has opened they were likely to add a few faces to the squad.

“We will be making our recommendations to the executive soon with regards to new additions, which I think will be a necessary move, but for now I cannot give you any particular names.

“However, very soon we will announce probably the positions we want to fortify,” said Mpofu.

Highlanders registered 27 players, leaving space for three more additions and reports yesterday said club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was in Harare to meet the sponsors, NetOne.

While the agenda of the meeting is not known, it looks like it’s also over the possibility of additions to the wage bill.

If Bosso fail to secure the services of the forceful Sianchali, municipal Division One side Bulawayo City are also believed to be interested in his services.

