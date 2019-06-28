UPDATED: Madinda leaves Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER weeks of denying that he was on his way out of Highlanders FC, head coach Madinda Ndlovu yesterday tendered his resignation letter to Bosso.

Ndlovu is expected to leave the country tomorrow to take up his new coaching job at Gaborone United in the Botswana Super League after Highlanders failed to match his offer.

According to sources, Ndlovu only prolonged his stay at Bosso after Chronicle Sport broke the news of his impending departure and Highlanders searched for funding to at least match Gaborone United’s offer.

“He (Ndlovu) was prepared to stay after the club said they were making efforts to at least match what Gaborone United were offering, but after weeks of being patient, he has decided to move on.

“He is expected to leave for his new work station on Sunday,” said a source.

Highlanders confirmed in a statement that Ndlovu had stepped down and called for calm.

“The club wishes to inform its members, fans, stakeholders, partners and sponsors that our technical manager Madinda Ndlovu has stepped down from his position at the club. Ndlovu’s final working day will be the 30th of June 2019,” read the statement.

“Our Club thanks him for the sterling work he has done since his appointment on the 1st of January 2018.

“We are particularly thankful that the work he has done in assembling a predominantly young and competitive squad will see the club grow in strength and achieve many great and memorable accolades now and in the near future.

“We are pleased that he leaves behind a rejuvenated institutional philosophy that has been inculcated in the playing and coaching staff and that his departure is amicable with all the hallmarks of a mature and caring son of the club.

“In the interim, we appeal for calm within the vast stakeholder fraternity of our great club as we re-organise the coaching roles which will be announced promptly.

“As he leaves to take up his next and immediate challenge, we wish (him) the very best of luck and success,” read the Bosso statement.

Assistant coaches Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu will hold fort until Highlanders come up with a substantive coach.

Ndlovu leaves Highlanders two points above the relegation zone with 14 points from 12 games.

His last game was the memorable 1-0 win over perennial rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on June 16.

After that encounter, Ndlovu took a lap of honour saluting the fans, bidding them farewell. The jubilant Highlanders fans at the Soweto Bay chanted “sehamba uMadinda, siyabonga Madinda” (Madinda is leaving, thank you Madinda).

Highlanders’ next game is against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium next Saturday. — @ZililoR

