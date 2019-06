Chronicle Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu tendered in his resignation at the club offices this morning, putting to an end a one and a half year stay at Bosso.

As reported earlier by Chronicle Sports, Ndlovu is heading to Botswana where he will join Gaborone United.

Highlanders are expected to issue a statement on the coach’s departure today.

More to follow. . .

