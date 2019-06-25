Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

CAPTAIN Knowledge Musona believes a win over Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium tomorrow will give them confidence and belief to achieve the same feat in the last Group A match against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blamed for the one nil defeat to Egypt in the opener on Friday night after he lost possession at a dangerous area of the field, the Belgian based Musona said they have put that defeat behind them and were now focused on the next assignment against Uganda, a team that Zimbabwe has beaten seven times in their 14 meetings, with the other encounters being five draws and two wins for The cranes.

While their coach French coach Sebastein Desabre has made a dramatic U-turn on his views about Zimbabwe after he had insinuated soon after the draw in April that the Warriors will be the weakest team in the group, it’s no secret that tomorrow’s encounter will be more of a grudge match as the Warriors bid to prove him wrong on his earlier utterances.

“We have to focus and do our best to take the three points. We still have a chance of going through, we have two games to play, six points to fight for so we take each game as it comes but we just have to get all the maximum points. If we win our next game it will give us more confidence going forward to the last match of the group,” said Musona, nicknamed the Smiling Assassin because of his deadliness in front of goal.

While he might have had a subdued game in the opener, Musona is almost certain to lead the team tomorrow as like what coach Sunday Chidzambwa said, he is one player who can do anything, anytime.

“Look Musona is our special player, he is capable of doing anything at any given time and you just can’t take him out,” Chidzambwa told travelling Zimbabwean journalists on Saturday

